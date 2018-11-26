Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I read about people waiting in line for hours at Walmart, getting into fights over certain products and generally feeding into the capitalist/commercial society we live in. I would almost rather live up in the Alaskan bush where families have no access to malls or big box stores, so they make a small but practical gift with their own love and magic added to the making. There is something about homemade that puts a smile on my face and many others.
What I miss about holidays is the fact the people rarely send cards anymore. It seems like Internet greeting cards, that you just push a button to deliver, have taken over. I was lucky to get some really amazing Yuletide cards at Bandon's toy store over the spring/summer break as all their holiday items had been on sale. There’s nothing nicer than getting a card in the mail as opposed to bills and junk mail that becomes your main source of clutter. I think I average three holiday cards per year and one is usually from an insurance company.
I have to say that the lights in Old Town are looking so beautiful and I commend all the folks who spent the energy getting those lights up, especially around the Port office. The “elves” did a fabulous job. Bandon's quaint hometown Christmas is only rivaled by New England in my mind because they get snow and snow screams Christmastide.
Bandon has so much going on during the holidays and no one is left out if you put the effort in and open your heart and mind to trying new things. Festive activities at the library including crafts, movies, a Christmas Day meal at The Barn, going to a book signing or an art opening, seeing The Nutcracker, playing bingo/karaoke down at the Arcade, fishing, kayaking, hiking and crabbing. There seems to be a lot to do for all ages. And the parade is coming up on Dec. 8. Having seen it last year, I know I want to go again.
So send some Yule cards, even if you’re out of practice. And stop driving yourself crazy for Christmas. Remember, homemade is always desired over a Walmart special.
Kathleen McCusker
Bandon