We have just returned from a month-long trip to Australia, where our trip was abruptly truncated from a planned three-month visit by Australia’s swift response to COVID-19. It was an ordeal, and it was illuminating.
When we arrived in Perth in late February the virus was China’s problem and still a couple of weeks from a full-blown pandemic. At first we tried to blithely flit about Australia but it was quickly made clear to us that the Aussie government was girding itself for a war. First they closed the ports, and then they banned incoming international flights and closed the borders. Next they asked all returning citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days which they followed up with unannounced visits from the police. They closed the beaches, restaurants, etc. and handed out $1,500 fines to stunned teenagers who flaunted social-distancing guidelines. Then, as we naïvely watched the walls close in, the individual states began to close their borders and ban all but essential travel and commerce between states. Then the government decided that it couldn’t trust returning Australians to self-quarantine so they sent machine-gun toting federal police to greet all returning citizens at the airport where they ushered stunned folk onto buses and hauled them away to mandatory quarantine in commandeered hotels. All arriving passengers were subjected to a health screening and anyone exhibiting symptoms was immediately segregated and whisked away to mandatory medical isolation. Frustratingly, we witnessed all of this first-hand at airport after airport as we tried to find a way out of Australia and home. Flights were canceled without prior notification. Wait times calling the various airlines routinely ran eight, nine, 10 hours and when we finally reached someone the message was always they same: We have no flights available. When we finally made contact with a flesh-and-blood person at the American Consulate in Perth, this was the recommendation: “Get home immediately any way you can. Stand in line at airline service counters and beg.” So, that’s what we did. It took us five flights across six days and multiple layovers in hotels that were closing one by one or being converted to quarantine centers for returning Australians. It was grueling, but we’re home and on day six of our volunteer, self-imposed quarantine; the last thing we want to be are patients zero and one of Bandon’s inevitable outbreak. Luckily we have a good friend shopping for us and we are only venturing outside for a daily walk.
I am telling this story as a cautionary tale and as a gentle way of saying that we should all prepare for our own local battle with the virus. In truth – even as isolated as we are – I see no way that Bandon escapes this pandemic unscathed. It would require mitigation efforts on par with Australia’s to prevent the virus from crossing our city limits, but as I look around I don’t see efforts draconian enough to keep it from happening. As of this morning (Sunday, April 5), Australia had only 5,500 cases and 35 deaths in a country of 25 million. Its citizens have sacrificed their freedom of movement and many of their civil liberties, but the extreme measures seem to be working. I’m afraid that our approach is to try to put Band-Aids on problems after they’ve reared their deathly heads and I fear dark days are ahead.
It is in this light that I am further chagrined by the seemingly juvenile antics of the Southern Coos Hospital Board at a time of crisis. All I have are the press reports and a conversation or two with caregivers employed at the hospital to go on, but from an objective distance the actions of the board members seem more like those of petulant children than elected public servants – especially at this critical time for all of this. I would consider this a “one off” situation, but this dysfunction seems to be ongoing and to date back several years. Luckily, I know many of the frontline caregivers personally and have no doubt that they are all caring, competent and dedicated medical professionals. It’s just sad that they have to do their already difficult jobs in a leadership vacuum. (Yet there is also some good news on this front, too: While I don’t know Debi Ellis well, I do know her well enough to know that she is ferociously smart, compassionate, capable and dedicated, and that we can all rest a little easier knowing that she is temporarily at the helm.)
The best we can hope for, I guess, is some luck, even as we do everything we possibly can to protect ourselves - and simultaneously one another - by following social distancing guidelines. Best wishes to all of you, especially the most vulnerable among us. It’s going to get rough. While I’m trying desperately to find humor here and there, it’s getting harder and harder to do. This morning I listened to Queen Elizabeth’s address to her nation and found some solace in her hope for her people: “May you fight the coming battle with your typical quiet, good-humored resolve.”
Joseph Byrne
Bandon
