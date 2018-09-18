NORTH BEND — The On Broadway Thespians will present Ghost: The Musical at The Liberty Theatre. The show will run weekends through Sept. 30 with performances starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost the Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students and they area available online at https://bit.ly/2NRk34U or by calling 541-756-4336.