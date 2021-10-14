BANDON - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it’s time to get your yearly mammogram.
Schedule your mammogram now at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon and receive a delicious heart-shaped chocolate from Coastal Mist Chocolates, plus be entered into a drawing for a Spa Package from Young Wellness Center in Bandon, valued at $265 that includes a massage, facial, sauna and float.
You must have a provider’s order, then call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426 to schedule your appointment.
SCHHC provides free mammograms for those unable to pay. Just mention this when you schedule your appointment and it will be taken care of, no questions asked.
Did you know?
- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
- The older we get, the higher the chance of getting breast cancer.
- Southern Coos Hospital has state-of-the-art 3D technology and highly trained technicians and radiologist to conduct your mammogram and read your results.
Find out more about breast cancer at a mini conference sponsored by the Oregon Cancer Foundation on “Topics in Breast Cancer,” which will be held virtually from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9.
See the flyer and find out more about how to register for the conference at https://www.oregoncancerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/BCC_2021_FLYER_FINAL.pdf?utm_source=Oregon%20Cancer%20Foundation&utm_campaign=14f3c0e0b2-
