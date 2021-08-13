The Ocean Crest Health Room, sponsored by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Bandon School District, has been an enormous support for our students and staff this past year as we worked diligently to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our Tiger Cubs returning to school following the COVID-19 pandemic school closures of spring 2020.
What started as an idea from the Southern Coos Health Foundation has now become a reality for the Tiger Cubs at Ocean Crest Elementary School.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has coordinated with the BSD to provide a community health nurse practitioner, Tamara Stambaugh, to work from Ocean Crest for two hours each morning.
Nurse Tamara provided support with health records management (immunizations) and student health needs, as well as helping Ocean Crest navigate the quarantine expectations if/when a student became ill with primary COVID-19 symptoms during the school day.
During a typical day, Nurse Tamara may see students for issues including headache, fever, malaise, coughing, lice, stomach ache, bumps and bruises from the playground or general malaise. This is an incredible help to the Ocean Crest office team as we have historically handled all of those things through the office. It’s a little more intimidating to manage those things in the face of a global pandemic.
Knowing that my first and most important job as elementary principal is to keep our students and staff safe at school, it was an incredible relief to have the support and expertise of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and Nurse Tamara to assist us in navigating the ever-changing health protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that wasn’t the only benefit to our school and community. Many of our families struggle with access to medical care based on lack of insurance or financial strain caused by co-payments, loss of work to get to an appointment, cost of transportation, etc.
As principal, I worked closely with Nurse Tamara, the SCHHC Clinic Manager Karen Stafford, and the SCHHC CIO and SCHF Executive Director Scott McEachern to make this dream a reality and we are excited to continue this vision in the upcoming school year, hopefully expanding Nurse Tamara’s reach to include our 5th-8th grade students at Harbor Lights Middle School, where I am now principal.
As we move into the new school year with new district leadership in all buildings, I am excited to be able to continue my work with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation to expand the access to medical services for the children in Bandon.
Becky Armistead serves on the Southern Coos Health Foundation Board of Directors. She has been the principal at Ocean Crest Elementary School since August 2015, and in August 2021 assumed her new role as principal at Harbor Lights Middle School, both located in Bandon.
