August 11, 1955 – May 6, 2020
Thomas Orr Edson was born in Woodland, California, on August 11, 1955.
He lived in Knights Landing, Calif., where his family had a ranch, raising walnuts, hogs and cattle. Many happy days were spent at the ranch with his father, grandparents and older brother John. His mother, a librarian, instilled a love of reading. Tom was fortunate to also develop a lifelong friendship with Mark Wardlow.
In 1973 Tom entered Oregon State University, his parents’ alma mater, where he met his wife of 42 years, Cynthia Swenson Edson. Both graduated with degrees in education and began their teaching careers in the Klamath County School system. In 1984 Tom and Cindy accepted teaching jobs in the Bandon School District. Tom’s commitment and humor were much appreciated by his students.
The Oregon South Coast was also where Tom and Cindy raised their children James and Mary with the help of nearby grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, as well as the companionship of many cousins.
In 2015 Tom and Cindy relocated to Beaverton to be near their children and grandson. Then in 2019 they moved into a small house on their daughter and son-in-law’s property to be closer to grandsons Grant and Everett and to receive assistance with Tom’s 10-year struggle with diseases of the brain. He entered hospice in April 2020.
Tom is survived by his wife Cindy; son, James (Shelly); daughter, Mary (Stephen); grandsons Gray, Grant and Everett; mother, Mary; brother, John (Susan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In his memory, Tom would like you to reach out to a young person.
Arrangements are under the care of Crown Memorial Center, Portland, OR. 503-783-3393.
