August 6, 1959 – April 13, 2020
Sandy Arlene Lawson was born August 6, 1959 to Robert and Judith Vaughn (Duncan) in McMinnville, Oregon. She passed away on April 13, 2020 following health complications not associated with COVID 19. Sandy grew up in Bandon, Oregon and was a 1977 graduate of Bandon High School. She spent the majority of her adult years in Yamhill County and resided in McMinnville at the time of her passing. Sandy enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and always had a smile. She was employed in the Hazelnut industry and was a manager for a processing plant outside Newberg until her retirement last year.
May God continue to look over her and provide the everlasting comfort she so deserved during her many past challenges. Not sure if they get to watch “Days of Our Lives” in heaven but if so, Sis will be there!
She is survived by her mother, Judith Duncan; sons, Mike and Stephen; devoted daughter, Kimberly Lawson; brothers Mike and Perry Vaughn; and her fiancé Don Roner.
Sandy was proceeded in death by her 6-year-old daughter, Maria K. Casciato (passed in 1985 from Leukemia); husband, Wille; stepfather, Gerald Duncan; and father, Robert Vaughn.
Services will be private and conducted when appropriate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In