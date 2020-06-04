Marjorie Fogle Stephenson

February 22, 1914 – May 16, 2020
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marjorie was born February 22, 1914 to John Chester and Jessie Bullard in Prosper, Oregon and passed away in Coquille, May 16, 2020 at the age of 106.
She married Jack Hultin, Sr. in 1936. They had a son, Fred and a daughter, Carol. After graduating college in 1934 and becoming a teacher she taught in schools in Upper Floras Creek, Prosper, Bear Creek, Riverton, Sitkum, Newport and Sherwood, all in Oregon. After retiring from teaching she worked as a clerk librarian in the Multnomah County Library in Portland. Upon retiring in 1976 she returned to Bandon to be near her parents and her daughter. In 1978, she met and married Carl Stephenson of Bandon. She enjoyed traveling, reading, flowers and faith. With an always-present sense of humor, she will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by son, Fred Hultin of Meadow Vista, Calif.; daughter, Carol (Tom) Fugere of Bandon; stepson, Roger Stephenson of Camarillo, Calif.; granddaughter, Michele Schutt of Chesterfield, Va.; grandsons, Shan Hultin of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Mike Fugere of Portland, Ore.; great granddaughters, Devon Schutt, Ramona Fugere and Isabella Aristizabal.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Baird.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
