Harvey A. Hiley

June 17, 1927 – April 22, 2020
At lot of things took place in the world between June 17, 1927 and April 22, 2020. One of the bright spots though, was the life and times of Harvey Hiley. Those whom his path crossed had no doubt about his honesty, sincerity, work ethic, morality, caring nature and generosity. We do have to admit though that he was guilty of one big indiscretion: Harvey and his mother Ruth conspired to exaggerate his age so he could join the World War II effort. He began serving in the Navy aboard the USS Seminole in the Pacific Theater at the tender age of 16.
Growing up with the sort of poverty which the Great Depression years brought to our nation, combined with the accidental death of his father, greatly motivated Harvey. He was determined to adequately provide for his family and for he and Betty, especially in their elder years. So for many years he worked during daytime hours for the City of Bandon Hydroelectric Department, then built and remodeled houses until 1 a.m. or so in the morning, including weekends (he and Betty were quite the construction team). That, of course, was often punctuated by power outages, storms, etc. He would work through the stormy night in the worst of conditions to restore electricity to his community. More than once he suffered life threatening injuries while wrestling with the miserably difficult job of getting the power turned back on. Despite all of his labors he still made time for family, hunting and fishing. His enthusiasm for keeping up with the sports world was dwarfed only by that game which allowed him to make a total of six hole-in-ones. We had to hear about those miraculous golf shots from others, that’s just the kind of guy he was. As time inevitably ran its course, he so missed his coffee and golf buddies like Pete Goodbrod, whose time on earth had ended before his.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan Chase and Tracie Hiley; son Rudy Hiley and daughter-in-law Pam; grandchildren, Mindy and Deryk Hiley and his wife Allison; two very great-granddaughters Madilyn and Kacyn Hiley; numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty Simmons Hiley, the love of his life and wife of 70 years preceded him in death on June 13, 2017. He missed her every waking second. As Harvey was 92 years of age he was preceded in death by too many great people to mention, but especially his wife Betty; son-in-law Floyd and beloved grandson, Scott Chase.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon, 541-347-2907. Memorial gifts can be made to the Bandon Historical Society.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In