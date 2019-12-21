Billie Marie Smith
January 3, 1930 – December 10, 2019
The family is celebrating Billie’s Life from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Beachcombers Square Dance Hall on Nicholson Drive, Port Orford. Please bring your memories of Billie and a potluck dish to share.
Billie Marie Williams was born in Cove, Ark., on Jan. 3, 1930. Her parents, William Jewell Williams and Fern Fedilia Crandall Williams raised their daughter during the Great Depression and she would carry the philosophy of saving, self-sufficiency and frugal living learned during her early years throughout her life. She met the love of her life Willie Smith at a barn dance in 1945 and they married later that year. Not a couple to waste time when they decided on a plan, they welcomed their first child, Catherine in 1946. The booming timber and lumber industry in the Pacific Northwest drew many of their friends and relatives to the Willamette Valley of Oregon and Willie and Billie saw an opportunity to make a better life. They packed up and headed west, settling in Lebanon. There they added another daughter, Patricia, in 1952 and a son, Gary in 1953.
Willie and Billie moved to Gold Beach in 1955 where they operated a gypo logging, trucking and sawmill operation until 1959. They moved to Port Orford in the summer of 1959 and operated the Gas For Less Station where the Crazy Norwegians Restaurant is now located. In 1961, the couple purchased the property at Denmark and built a gas station and auto wrecking business there. Billie was a fixture for many years pumping gas in all kinds of weather while Willie delivered rock and gravel in the area. They closed the gas station in the early seventies and began a septic installation service in conjunction with the rock hauling. They were quite a team, Willie on the backhoe and Billie in the ditch with a shovel covering pipe. He always let her think she was running the show.
However, they were not all work and no play. They became members of the Beachcombers Square Dance Club in 1963 and enjoyed traveling and dancing locally all their lives. Billie was awarded the state organization's highest honor, The Randall Award, in 2016 for her years of service and promotion of square dancing.
Billie became a firefighter with the Langlois Fire Department and even after retiring from active duty continued to serve on the Board of Directors until earlier this fall.
Billie's hobbies evolved from sewing, gardening and crafting as a young mother to furniture building, construction and anything involving trucks and heavy equipment later on. She hunted and fished but moved on to a new activity that caught her eye often. No matter what she was working on she was never too busy to help a family member, friend, or neighbor. Her Christmas time gifts of cinnamon rolls will be missed by many.
Billie passed away Tuesday Dec. 10, in Coos Bay. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Woodworth and son-in-law, Ron Woodworth of Lebanon, Patty Reese Cooper and son-in-law, Dave Cooper of Port Orford, and son, Gary Smith and daughter-in-law Alicia Smith of Albany; grandchildren, Debra Woodworth Shoemaker of Gilbert, Ariz., Travis Woodworth of Sweet Home, Tiffani Woodworth Messenger of Albany, Molly Reese Cully of Watertown, N.Y., Tim Reese of Salem, Julie Smith Brown of LaPine/Sunriver, and Brian Smith of Albany; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie in 1997.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.