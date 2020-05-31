Sunny. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 31, 2020 @ 11:38 pm
Marjorie Stephenson - 106, of Bandon, passed away May 16, 2020, at Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon, 541-267-4216.
