Photographer Thomas Glassman has an eye for seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary. Eschewing Photoshop or other digital editing software, he creates his images entirely in the camera, creating minimalist, often surreal images that draw one in close.
The question,“What am I looking at?!” is inevitable as these are unaltered, yet not necessarily straightforward photographs. With the piece Oil Tanks, Glassman shot his image on B&W film immediately after the tanks had been painted grey. Using a red filter, he exposed and printed to push the negative's contrast just enough to create a disorienting image of floating staircases in empty space. Yet what you see is what was really there, just slightly tweaked to create a puzzle that you have to decipher.
