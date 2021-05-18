A proposal to raise property taxes to keep the North Bend pool afloat is leading in early returns Tuesday night.
After the early returns were released from the Coos County Clerk, 843 voters cast ballots in favor of the bond while 744 were opposed.
The bond would raise taxes to fund pool operations for five years, but the city would still need to find money to pay for upgrades to infrastructure at the facility.
In Bandon, a renewal for a local option tax for streets is passing overwhelmingly, with 86.6 percent of votes casting yes votes.
Propositions to amend the city charter in Lakeside to allow for more ATV access to city roads and a Coquille school bond are extremely close.
In Lakeside, the vote in favor of allowing greater ATV access is leading by 14 votes while the Coquille school bond is behind by six votes in the first count released Tuesday.
Early vote totals
Coos County Airport Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Joe Benetti 6276 96.49%
Write-in 228 3.51%
Total 6504 100.00%
Coos County Airport Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Brent Pahls 5854 98.30%
Write-in 101 1.70%
Total 5955 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Rod Taylor 3835 52.99%
Genavieve M Sharkey 3363 46.47%
Write-in 39 0.54%
Total 7237 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Shelley Mason Long 5253 98.48%
Write-in 81 1.52%
Total 5334 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Selena Kelly Irvin 5213 98.54%
Write-in 77 1.46%
Total 5290 100.00%
Coos County Area Transportation Dist, Position 6-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Howard Boles 1625 23.88%
Cathy Chase 2586 38.00%
Tara R Johnson 2560 37.62%
Write-in 34 0.50%
Total 6805 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Marcia Jensen 5548 98.33%
Write-in 94 1.67%
Total 5642 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
David Bridgham 5521 98.61%
Write-in 78 1.39%
Total 5599 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Christine Haynsworth 5132 98.71%
Write-in 67 1.29%
Total 5199 100.00%
Southwestern Oregon Community College, Position 7 (Vote for 1)
Maria Sudduth 3505 52.49%
Ronn Johnson 3139 47.01%
Write-in 34 0.51%
Total 6678 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Position 7 At-Large (Vote for 1)
Marie Simonds 4114 59.43%
Ronn Johnson 2772 40.04%
Write-in 37 0.53%
Total 6923 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Zone 4, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Chuck Ostmeyer 1539 98.59%
Write-in 22 1.41%
Total 1561 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Zone 2, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Billie Reeves 1824 99.35%
Write-in 12 0.65%
Total 1836 100.00%
South Coast Education Service Dist, Zone 1B, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Jacqueline Crook 48 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 48 100.00%
Bandon School Dist 54, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
David Hisel 870 99.09%
Write-in 8 0.91%
Total 878 100.00%
Bandon School Dist 54, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Jeannette M Harper 204 13.92%
Marie Simonds 626 42.70%
Stan Avery 634 43.25%
Write-in 2 0.14%
Total 1466 100.00%
Bandon School Dist 54, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Angela Cardas 832 56.71%
Theresa Avery 631 43.01%
Write-in 4 0.27%
Total 1467 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
James LaBine 1035 41.27%
Arnie Roblan 1458 58.13%
Write-in 15 0.60%
Total 2508 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
David Geels 1724 97.29%
Write-in 48 2.71%
Total 1772 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Adrian DeLeon 1288 57.32%
Jim Kingsley 941 41.88%
Write-in 18 0.80%
Total 2247 100.00%
Coos Bay School Dist 9, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Dustin Clarke 932 43.98%
Diane Johnson 1166 55.03%
Write-in 21 0.99%
Coquille School Dist 8, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Jo Teel 470 44.55%
Melinda Millet 579 54.88%
Write-in 6 0.57%
Total 1055 100.00%
Coquille School Dist 8, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Sheila Wight 525 48.88%
Julie Nighswonger 545 50.74%
Write-in 4 0.37%
Total 1074 100.00%
Coquille School Dist 8, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Clifford Wheeler 773 98.85%
Write-in 9 1.15%
Total 782 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Lisa Dumire 379 97.68%
Write-in 9 2.32%
Total 388 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Jared Sproul 423 99.06%
Write-in 4 0.94%
Total 427 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Anni Combs 420 99.53%
Write-in 2 0.47%
Total 422 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Tara R Johnson 372 97.38%
Write-in 10 2.62%
Total 382 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Justin L Miller 400 99.01%
Write-in 4 0.99%
Total 404 100.00%
Myrtle Point School Dist 41, Position 7 (Vote for 1)
Kati Turner 384 98.71%
Write-in 5 1.29%
Total 389 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Anna Huit 518 23.36%
Caryn Caswell Mickelson 736 33.20%
Mary Schilling 950 42.85%
Write-in 13 0.59%
Total 2217 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Kristina Simpson 1611 97.87%
Write-in 35 2.13%
Total 1646 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Jim Jordan 1223 56.31%
Samantha Pierson 937 43.14%
Write-in 12 0.55%
Total 2172 100.00%
North Bend School Dist 13, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Julie Thies 1115 52.77%
Julianna Seldon 985 46.62%
Write-in 13 0.62%
Total 2113 100.00%
Powers School Dist 31, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Merle Kalb Jr 105 99.06%
Write-in 1 0.94%
Total 106 100.00%
Powers School Dist 31, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Ramsey Bushnell 108 97.30%
Write-in 3 2.70%
Total 111 100.00%
Port Orford-Langlois School Dist 2CJ, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Hilary Johnson 51 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 51 100.00%
Port Orford-Langlois School Dist 2CJ, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Patricia Brown 51 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 51 100.00%
Port Orford-Langlois School Dist 2CJ, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 3 100.00%
Total 3 100.00%
Bandon Port, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Rick Goche 1593 98.94%
Write-in 17 1.06%
Total 1610 100.00%
Bandon Port, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Reg J Pullen 1732 99.20%
Write-in 14 0.80%
Total 1746 100.00%
Bandon Port, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Rod Taylor 1307 54.66%
Harv Schubothe 1076 45.00%
Write-in 8 0.33%
Total 2391 100.00%
Coquille River Port, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Fred Fry 454 98.27%
Write-in 8 1.73%
Total 462 100.00%
Coquille River Port, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Keisha Pierce 444 98.67%
Write-in 6 1.33%
Total 450 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Carma Erickson-Hurt 2344 56.24%
Linet D Samson 1795 43.07%
Write-in 29 0.70%
Total 4168 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Barbara N Taylor 2303 55.72%
Angila Petris 1798 43.50%
Write-in 32 0.77%
Total 4133 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Cody Borgogno 1685 36.96%
Donna Rabin 2844 62.38%
Write-in 30 0.66%
Total 4559 100.00%
Bay Area Health Dist, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Troy A Cribbins 3393 97.81%
Write-in 76 2.19%
Total 3469 100.00%
Coquille Valley Hospital Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Colleen Todd 794 98.51%
Write-in 12 1.49%
Total 806 100.00%
Coquille Valley Hospital Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Ray Wheeler 749 98.42%
Write-in 12 1.58%
Total 761 100.00%
Myrtle Point Health Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Gerald Prickett 354 99.16%
Write-in 3 0.84%
Total 357 100.00%
Myrtle Point Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 49 100.00%
Total 49 100.00%
Myrtle Point Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Tanya McWilliam 372 99.20%
Write-in 3 0.80%
Total 375 100.00%
Powers Health Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Noble Adamek 106 97.25%
Write-in 3 2.75%
Total 109 100.00%
Powers Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Mark Rector 104 97.20%
Write-in 3 2.80%
Total 107 100.00%
Powers Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Debra Byrd 101 95.28%
Write-in 5 4.72%
Total 106 100.00%
Southern Coos Health Dist, Position 2-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 503 100.00%
Total 503 100.00%
Southern Coos Health Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Norbert A Johnson 799 97.92%
Write-in 17 2.08%
Total 816 100.00%
Southern Coos Health Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Brent J Bischoff 775 97.85%
Write-in 17 2.15%
Total 792 100.00%
Bandon RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Anthony Zunino 514 98.66%
Write-in 7 1.34%
Total 521 100.00%
Bandon RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Jeannette Harper 223 34.15%
Larry E Sabin 427 65.39%
Write-in 3 0.46%
Total 653 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Debra Hamm 37 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 37 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Bridge RFPD, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 7 100.00%
Total 7 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 4 100.00%
Total 4 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 3 100.00%
Total 3 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Ronald Fox 23 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 23 100.00%
Bunker Hill RFPD, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Charleston RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Donald Manley 250 98.43%
Write-in 4 1.57%
Total 254 100.00%
Charleston RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Nancy Santos 246 98.80%
Write-in 3 1.20%
Total 249 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Jeff Messerle 341 98.84%
Write-in 4 1.16%
Total 345 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 2-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 40 100.00%
Total 40 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Jeff Waddington 360 99.45%
Write-in 2 0.55%
Total 362 100.00%
Coquille RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Tyler GeDeros 348 99.43%
Write-in 2 0.57%
Total 350 100.00%
Dora Sitkum RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Mark Stoller 34 97.14%
Write-in 1 2.86%
Total 35 100.00%
Dora Sitkum RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Betty Vaughn 34 97.14%
Write-in 1 2.86%
Total 35 100.00%
Fairview RFPD, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Danielle Duncan 61 96.83%
Write-in 2 3.17%
Total 63 100.00%
Fairview RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Ron Goble 64 95.52%
Write-in 3 4.48%
Total 67 100.00%
Fairview RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Paul L Wager 63 98.44%
Write-in 1 1.56%
Total 64 100.00%
Greenacres RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
James Mann 87 94.57%
Write-in 5 5.43%
Total 92 100.00%
Greenacres RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 30 100.00%
Total 30 100.00%
Hauser RFPD, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
David Bowman 113 61.75%
Jack Hoffman 70 38.25%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 183 100.00%
Hauser RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Bill Hastings 163 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 163 100.00%
Lakeside RFPD, Position 2-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Mike Smith 317 88.80%
Write-in 40 11.20%
Total 357 100.00%
Lakeside RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Jim S Towan 281 61.89%
Michael Armstrong 167 36.78%
Write-in 6 1.32%
Total 454 100.00%
Lakeside RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Alan G Pointer 334 94.35%
Write-in 20 5.65%
Total 354 100.00%
Libby RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Keith Eversole 56 98.25%
Write-in 1 1.75%
Total 57 100.00%
Libby RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Fred Wills 52 94.55%
Write-in 3 5.45%
Total 55 100.00%
Millington RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Jordan Slape 109 50.70%
Bob Aton 105 48.84%
Write-in 1 0.47%
Total 215 100.00%
Millington RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Wendy Abel-Hatzel 210 98.59%
Write-in 3 1.41%
Total 213 100.00%
Millington RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Sharron Wells 201 98.53%
Write-in 3 1.47%
Total 204 100.00%
Myrtle Point RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Miriam M Brown 75 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 75 100.00%
Myrtle Point RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 16 100.00%
Total 16 100.00%
Myrtle Point RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Carl Linderman 66 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 66 100.00%
North Bay RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Duane Shay 299 99.34%
Write-in 2 0.66%
Total 301 100.00%
North Bay RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Don Thompson 292 98.65%
Write-in 4 1.35%
Total 296 100.00%
Sumner RFPD, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Brett Mosieur 76 98.70%
Write-in 1 1.30%
Total 77 100.00%
Sumner RFPD, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Pamela Neill 76 98.70%
Write-in 1 1.30%
Total 77 100.00%
Sumner RFPD, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Bryan Lovell 74 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 74 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 1-2 Year (Vote for 1)
John Barney 35 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 35 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
William Moe 34 97.14%
Write-in 1 2.86%
Total 35 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Daniel Looney 36 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 36 100.00%
Timber Park RFPD, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
David Petitt 35 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 35 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 1 Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Karen Frye 62 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 62 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 2 Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Bruce W Thompson 60 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 60 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 3 Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 18 100.00%
Total 18 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 4 Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Dennis Gene Cook 59 95.16%
Write-in 3 4.84%
Total 62 100.00%
Millicoma River P & R Dist, Zone 5 At-Large Position5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Robin Cherry 59 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 59 100.00%
Bandon Cranberry Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
John Roth 64 43.84%
Ted Freitag 82 56.16%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 146 100.00%
Bandon Cranberry Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Scott R Vierck 115 98.29%
Write-in 2 1.71%
Total 117 100.00%
Bandon Cranberry Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 44 100.00%
Total 44 100.00%
Country Club Estates Wtr Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 18 100.00%
Total 18 100.00%
Country Club Estates Wtr Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 18 100.00%
Total 18 100.00%
Country Club Estates Wtr Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 18 100.00%
Total 18 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 1 100.00%
Total 1 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 6 (Vote for 1)
Daniel Varoujean 13 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 13 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 7 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 1 100.00%
Total 1 100.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 8 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Kentuck Inlet Wtr Ctrl Dist, Position 9 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 7 100.00%
Total 7 100.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 5 100.00%
Total 5 100.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Bridge Water Dist, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
Dean Minard Water Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Dean Minard Water Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Dean Minard Water Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Write-in 6 100.00%
Total 6 100.00%
Lakeside Water Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Alicia Douglas 246 65.78%
Charmaine Lopez 122 32.62%
Write-in 6 1.60%
Total 374 100.00%
Lakeside Water Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Ellen Karan 289 96.01%
Write-in 12 3.99%
Total 301 100.00%
Lakeside Water Dist, Position 4-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Cliff Bounds 285 96.94%
Write-in 9 3.06%
Total 294 100.00%
Rink Creek Water Dist, Position 4 (Vote for 1)
Ashley Stevens 35 94.59%
Write-in 2 5.41%
Total 37 100.00%
Rink Creek Water Dist, Position 5 (Vote for 1)
Nate Stevens 37 94.87%
Write-in 2 5.13%
Total 39 100.00%
Shelley Road-Crest Acres Water Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Karl J Wadsworth 56 57.73%
Euell (Sonny) Payne 41 42.27%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 97 100.00%
Shelley Road-Crest Acres Water Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
John Higgins 83 98.81%
Write-in 1 1.19%
Total 84 100.00%
Bunker Hill Sanitary Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Robert Mauer 47 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 47 100.00%
Bunker Hill Sanitary Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Ronald Fox 47 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 47 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Connie E Green 230 98.71%
Write-in 3 1.29%
Total 233 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Geri Lynn Glazier 224 98.68%
Write-in 3 1.32%
Total 227 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 3 (Vote for 1)
Linda H Koepke 225 99.12%
Write-in 2 0.88%
Total 227 100.00%
Charleston Sanitary Dist, Position 5-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Gerard (Jerry) Smith 223 99.55%
Write-in 1 0.45%
Total 224 100.00%
Cammann Road Dist, Position 2 (Vote for 1)
Tom Dyche 19 100.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 19 100.00%
Cammann Road Dist, Position 3-2 Year (Vote for 1)
Write-in 12 100.00%
Total 12 100.00%
6-188 Bandon City Renewal of Local Option Tax for Streets (Vote for 1)
Yes 634 86.61%
No 98 13.39%
Total 732 100.00%
6-189 Lakeside City Amendment of ATV Access Route (Vote for 1)
Yes 305 51.17%
No 291 48.83%
Total 596 100.00%
6-190 Coquille School General Obligation Bond for Facilities (Vote for 1)
Yes 679 49.78%
No 685 50.22%
Total 1364 100.00%
6-191 North Bend City 5-Year Local Option Tax to Fund Pool (Vote for 1)
Yes 843 53.12%
No 744 46.88%
Total 1587 100.00%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In