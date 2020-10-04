BANDON — The Yoga Hive is Bandon is now open for classes again with additional safety measures put in place, according to co-owner Debi Ellis.
After months of getting the Yoga Hive ready to open, in September 2019 the facility opened to an enthusiastic welcome from the community of Bandon.
"A community of yogis was developing in this beautiful coastal town," said Ellis, who teaches at the Yoga Hive and also works as Chief Nursing Officer at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. Ellis' daughter Christina is co-owner of the studio located in a stylishly remodeled house at the corner of 11th Street and Chicago Ave. SE.
Flash forward a few months, COVID-19 arrived in the United States and Ellis made the decision to close the Yoga Hive's doors for the time being.
"Cause and transmission were not clear and no one wanted to risk other’s lives finding out," Ellis said. "As a society, we were asked to go inward. Figuratively first by
restricting our traveling and associations with others. The harder task was going inward personally. It is a test of skills for those practicing yoga."
The "Aha" moment came for many of the instructors and students when they were forced to examine more deeply what yoga meant to them aside from the asana (the physical practice of yoga poses or postures).
"The knowledge we had been accumulating in the area of meditation, mindfullness and self reflection had to be put to the test during an extremely stressful time," Ellis said. "Normally, these reflections in class promote a sense of community and camaraderie with participants. When COVID arrived we were forced to do this, oftentimes, alone."
Luckily for those practicing yoga, the desire to stay connected had overridden their anxiety and Zoom classes began to flourish everywhere.
"We jumped on the bandwagon in an effort to stay connected to our students and began offering online classes," Ellis said. "This has proven to be a remarkable, unexpected way to stay connected, especially for those students who were considered high risk and could not leave the house. I have been told the classes were a lifeline."
As challenging as it has been for Ellis to juggle her position and teach yoga on Zoom, she said it has nourished her and given her the ability to continue to do her job in the spirit it deserves.
"I was recently told by a student that when COVID hit, she didn’t know how she would survive, but with yoga she has realized she is actually thriving. It is my passion to bring accessible yoga to this community. Yogis who have been practicing for years will find a way to practice regardless of the situation. I am reaching out to those of you who may never have tried yoga or perhaps have said the following 'I am not flexible' or 'I can’t see my toes let alone touch them,' 'I am too old' or 'What is
yoga?'”
The skills that are developed practicing yoga are needed now more than ever, Ellis said. This was the catalyst for reopening the Yoga Hive. With the utmost consideration for safety, the following measures have been put in place:
• The studio has a medical grade hepa air filtration system.
• Hand sanitizer at the entrances.
• Door screening with temperature or oxygen saturation monitor.
• Procedure masks or face shields.
• Cleaning of all props and equipment after each use.
• Guides to place mats allowing for an ample 6 feet perimeter around each student.
The amount of students that are allowed at the Yoga Hive at any one time has decreased significantly as well, Ellis said. Previously the studio could accommodate 12 – 14 students. That is now capped at seven students in order to provide proper social distance.
"We would love to meet you at the 'Hive,'" Ellis said.
Check the Yoga Hive website at www.bandonyogahive.com for class times, information on instructors, cost and registration procedures, or call 541-329-2400 or visit their Facebook page for more information. The Yoga Hive is located at 1077 Chicago Ave. SE in Bandon.
