After receiving several reports from the public, Shianne Alonzo was located and has been reunited with family. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their help. The positive outcome, in this case, directly reflects our incredible community.
Community + local law enforcement = unstoppable
Previous Coverage on May 8th at 2:40 PM:
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating Shianne Alonzo (24) from Bandon. Shianne was last seen Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. walking away from her residence on Red Harvest Lane near Bandon.
Shianne does have some mental health considerations and is very depressed. Shianne was last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan work boots, and blue jeans. Shianne has purple hair, with part of her head shaved, and a tongue & nose piercing.
Shianne has several tattoos, including paw prints & Chinese lettering on her left arm and a crown & heart tattooed on her right arm. Shianne is from Bandon and is very familiar with the area. The family does not believe she has access to a car.
If you see Shianne or know her whereabouts, please contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 541-396-2106 or Deputy A. Burgo at aburgo@co.coos.or.us.
