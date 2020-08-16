CURRY COUNTY — On Friday, Aug. 14, Curry County Public Health received notification of two new cases of COVID-19. Both case notifications came through the official medical record system provided by the Oregon Health Authority, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Both individuals are Curry County residents, who are family related, have been notified, are self-isolating and monitoring their symptoms at home, Ward wrote.
As of Aug. 14, the total verified number of positive cases is currently 19, with 14 recovered cases, five active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
Curry County Public Health is investigating all cases to identify contacts and exposures and to isolate and monitor all individuals relevant to the cases. Public Health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Curry County Public Health will only post confirmed positive cases once the official lab results are received, verified and confirmed by the health officer, Ward added. Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
