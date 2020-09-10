CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health received notification Thursday morning of a new case of COVID-19. The current case has been verified and confirmed by the health officer through lab results, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Public health has made contact with the individual, who is a Curry County resident and is at home self-isolating, monitoring symptoms. Curry County Public Health is conducting case investigating and contact tracing of this case and will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19, stated Ward.
This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Curry County this week. A case was reported on Tuesday and that individual, also a Curry County resident, is at home self-isolating and monitoring symptoms.
As of Sept. 10, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 25, with 20 recovered cases, five active cases, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep their citizens safe.
