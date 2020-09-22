CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public was notified of two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Notification came through a transfer from Coos County Public Health through the official medical record system provided by the Oregon Health Authority. Both cases have been verified through lab results which were received by Curry County Public Health at 7:15 p.m. Monday and confirmed by the Health Officer, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié R. Ward.
Public health has reached out to the individuals, who are from the same household. They are home self-isolating and monitoring symptoms. These current cases are associated with a known outbreak in Coos County. Investigation and contact tracing is being conducted by both Curry County Public Health and Coos County Public Health. Public health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
As of Sept. 21, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 30, with 24 recovered cases, six active cases, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep their citizens safe.
