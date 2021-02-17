The Southwestern Oregon Community College Physics and Engineering department is holding a watch party for the Mars Perseverance Rover landing Thursday, simulcasting the National Aeronautics and Space Administration TV coverage of the event beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Join associate professor of physics Aaron Coyner and others interested in the space exploration as they discuss the implications of the Mars 2020 rover mission. The watch party will be held at the Southwestern Oregon Physics and Engineering Facebook page at http://facebook.com/SOCCPhysics.
For information about the event of SWOCC’s physics and engineering degrees, contact Coyner by email at aaron.coyner@socc.edu or phone at 541-888-7244 or visit www.physics.socc.edu.
