The Coquille Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating a wanted individual, Jacob Warren.
Jacob Warren is a suspect of several thefts and burglary cases in which extensive property items to include firearms have been stolen.
Jacob Warren is known to resist law enforcement and recently fought with a police officer in which he was armed with a handgun. Jacob Warren should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or contact the Coquille Police Department via the non-emergency line which is 541 269 8911.
Below is a photo of Jacob Warren which shows him with shorter hair than he has now. He is known to often wear baseball style hats or knit type watch caps. Jacob Warren has multiple contacts and associates in the Coquille and south Coos County area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In