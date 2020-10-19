Coronavirus

The Oregon Health Authority reported more than 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state during the three-day period from Friday through Sunday.

The state also reported nine new deaths, leaving the death toll at 620 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, 220 new cases were reported, including four in Coos County and two in Douglas County. It was the third straight day that Coos County had at least four new reported cases.

On Friday, Oregon 418 new cases and six new deaths. Coos County had five new cases, Curry County one and Douglas County five.

On Saturday, OHA reported 388 new cases and three new deaths. Coos County again had five new cases and Douglas County seven.

Sunday's new cases were in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (8), Columbia (4), Coos (4), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (21), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Umatilla (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), and Yamhill (6).

See the chart for an updated county-by-county case total. Note that last week saw the first positive test in Wheeler County meaning every Oregon county now has had at least one case. Aside from Wheeler County, every Oregon county has had at least 10 cases, though four in Eastern Oregon have had fewer than 20. 

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

112

2

2097

Benton

416

6

16678

Clackamas

2918

65

70862

Clatsop

235

0

6432

Columbia

247

1

8127

Coos

214

0

8243

Crook

81

1

2930

Curry

56

1

2181

Deschutes

1047

13

35847

Douglas

314

4

14593

Gilliam

11

0

346

Grant

10

0

1001

Harney

13

0

907

Hood River

268

1

5651

Jackson

1492

6

39034

Jefferson

593

9

5380

Josephine

256

2

13687

Klamath

397

3

11378

Lake

35

0

1024

Lane

2091

22

74361

Lincoln

508

13

9496

Linn

741

14

19308

Malheur

1842

33

5970

Marion

5470

105

55897

Morrow

540

6

1972

Multnomah

8520

152

165350

Polk

628

15

10884

Sherman

18

0

379

Tillamook

69

0

3429

Umatilla

3258

43

14651

Union

456

2

4854

Wallowa

40

2

1122

Wasco

332

15

5671

Washington

5365

69

105775

Wheeler

1

0

180

Yamhill

938

15

19875

Total

39,532

620

745,572

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

