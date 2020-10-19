The Oregon Health Authority reported more than 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state during the three-day period from Friday through Sunday.
The state also reported nine new deaths, leaving the death toll at 620 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
On Sunday, 220 new cases were reported, including four in Coos County and two in Douglas County. It was the third straight day that Coos County had at least four new reported cases.
On Friday, Oregon 418 new cases and six new deaths. Coos County had five new cases, Curry County one and Douglas County five.
On Saturday, OHA reported 388 new cases and three new deaths. Coos County again had five new cases and Douglas County seven.
Sunday's new cases were in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (8), Columbia (4), Coos (4), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (21), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Umatilla (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), and Yamhill (6).
See the chart for an updated county-by-county case total. Note that last week saw the first positive test in Wheeler County meaning every Oregon county now has had at least one case. Aside from Wheeler County, every Oregon county has had at least 10 cases, though four in Eastern Oregon have had fewer than 20.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
112
2
2097
Benton
416
6
16678
Clackamas
2918
65
70862
Clatsop
235
0
6432
Columbia
247
1
8127
Coos
214
0
8243
Crook
81
1
2930
Curry
56
1
2181
Deschutes
1047
13
35847
Douglas
314
4
14593
Gilliam
11
0
346
Grant
10
0
1001
Harney
13
0
907
Hood River
268
1
5651
Jackson
1492
6
39034
Jefferson
593
9
5380
Josephine
256
2
13687
Klamath
397
3
11378
Lake
35
0
1024
Lane
2091
22
74361
Lincoln
508
13
9496
Linn
741
14
19308
Malheur
1842
33
5970
Marion
5470
105
55897
Morrow
540
6
1972
Multnomah
8520
152
165350
Polk
628
15
10884
Sherman
18
0
379
Tillamook
69
0
3429
Umatilla
3258
43
14651
Union
456
2
4854
Wallowa
40
2
1122
Wasco
332
15
5671
Washington
5365
69
105775
Wheeler
1
0
180
Yamhill
938
15
19875
Total
39,532
620
745,572
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
