The Oregon Health Authority reported another five deaths related to COVID-19 in the state Tuesday, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 1,808.
In addition, 637 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state total as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to 134,468.
Only three of the new cases were in Coos County, and none in Curry County.
The cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (2), Josephine (27), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (67), Morrow (2), Multnomah (125), Polk (14), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (76) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 1,804th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,805th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,806th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,807th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,808th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 17 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
