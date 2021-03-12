Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes online during the spring term. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas.
We will have three options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:
1. Morning GED Class – Monday through Thursday from 9- 11 a.m.
2. Afternoon GED Class – Monday through Thursday from noon-2 p.m.
3. Evening GED Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m.
All classes will be live via Zoom during their scheduled times. Spring term starts March 29 and ends June 11. To register for orientation and classes, please email Adult & Pre-College Education at llcinfo@socc.edu.
