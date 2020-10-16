BROOKINGS — An 88-year-old resident of the Seaview Senior Living Memory Care Facility died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Curry County Public Health. The death is the South Coast's first due to the pandemic.
The resident tested positive on Oct. 5, but wasn't experiencing symptoms prior to being transferred to the hospital. The patient had pre-exisitng medical conditions, according to Curry County Public Health.
"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward wrote in a press release.
The patient was one of 21 patients and staff members from the long-term memory care center who've tested positive for the virus, including one new asymptomatic case reported Friday, according to the department. The county has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks, with 41 recovered cases and 14 active cases, including one hospitalization.
The Curry County resident was Oregon's 614th of 617 virus-related deaths to date, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
"It is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward said in the release.
Coos County reached 200 COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 146 confirmed cases and 54 presumptive cases. There are an additional 110 individuals under monitoring for exposure, according to Coos Health & Wellness. Coos County has reported no deaths from the virus.
