BANDON — Short-term rentals, including motels, vacation rentals, bed-and-breakfasts and private RV parks are once again open in Bandon.
At the Bandon City Council's May 7 work session, the council voted to allow short-term rentals to reopen on May 12, following an emergency declaration to close those businesses in March due to concerns about the coronavirus. The council directed the staff to continue moving forward with four items:
- Signage and posters for the town encouraging physical distance, masks and other precautions, including outdoor message boards (examples of the signs can be seen on the City of Bandon Facebook page).
Reopening guidance for businesses on COVID-19 distancing and precautions.
Continue to work with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center on screening kits and information for lodging businesses and guests.
Be sure that the community maintains and adequate supply of masks and sanitizer.
Monitor the situation, particularly with respect to contact tracing.
"All of these actions have been in the works for some time," said City Manager Dan Chandler. "We will be mindful that the goal all along has been to flatten the curve and slow the progress of the disease. There has never been a realistic prospect of keeping the virus out of Bandon long-term, particularly now that there is community spread in Coos County. People who are particularly vulnerable should continue to self-isolate."
At the work session, the council was set to discuss reopening, after voting at a special meeting on April 23 to reopen, only to rescind that action at a special meeting on April 28. The council was going to revisit the issue at its regular May 11 meeting, but instead voted unanimously at the May 6 work session to allow short-term rentals to reopen, following guidelines.
Coos County, as well as cities within the county, such as Coos Bay and North Bend, have also allowed emergency declarations closing short-term rentals to expire that were enacted in March during spring break when visitors flocked to coastal towns.
Chandler provided the council with up-to-date information regarding what has been put in place to help with the reopening, including screening kits available for motels managers to check their employees, wash stations and hand sanitizer, a toolkit for businesses with suggestions on how to carefully and successfully reopen, put together by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
The council also discussed as an example the strict guidelines put in place at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, which reopened May 11.
The purpose of the Chamber's toolkit is to help business owners get the information they need in order to reopen, what steps should be taken to put them on the best path of success, and how to assess their business needs. The kits are available on the Chamber's website at bandon.com.
Over the weekend, the Bandon Farmers and Artisans Market reopened, as well as Face Rock Creamery, according to Bandon Chamber CEO Margaret Pounder. A few local shops were also open, in violation of the state's Executive Order 20-12. Coos County has applied to reopen and that request must be approved by the state to begin the phased process for reopening in each city.
The prerequisites to be approved for Phase I include a decline in the prevalence of COVID-19 cases, testing capabilities, contact tracing systems, the ability to isolate, health care capacity and 14-days worth of personal protective equipment for rural hospitals. State officials stated last week that cases of COVID-19 at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution will not count against Coos County during the reopening process.
For counties that are approved, Phase I is set to begin on May 15. Included in this phase is the opening of restaurants to dine-in customers, barbershops, gyms and local gatherings for groups of less than 25 people.
Pounder said. "We want to present a unified message (from the Chamber and the City)," Pounder said. "I want us to be a community so we're not divided and the message is that we want to keep (everyone) safe."
Local short-term rental owners have said that May is not usually a busy month, and they understand the importance of maintaining the guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.
Bryan Longland, owner of the Sunset Motel, posted photos on Facebook of the measures they have taken to ensure the public's safety. Other motels have implemented many measures, such as installing plastic screens at check-in and guided entries and exits, disinfecting rooms between customers, canceling courtesy breakfasts, closing swimming pools, providing masks and more.
"The motels are ready," said Councilor Claudine Hundhausen. "The problem is that the public doesn't realize how regulated the motel industry is."
The council also spoke about signage, which will be posted throughout town with guidelines and suggestions to protect people from spreading or being infected by the coronavirus. The use of masks was discussed, but councilors agreed that mandating that use is not advisable or enforceable.
Councilors did have concerns that once Bandon reopens, visitors will once again pour into town, potentially bringing the coronavirus with them.
"When the hospital says we have a problem (with COVID-19 cases — Bandon has had none so far), they will tell us," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
"If it comes to that, we'd have to shut it down again," said Councilor Brian Vick.
