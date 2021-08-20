The Coos County healthcare system is reeling after the deadliest week in the COVID-19 pandemic.
With four new deaths reported just Monday and Tuesday, Coos County has now had 45 people die after contracting the virus.
The 43rd death was a 69-year-old woman died with the virus August 11. The woman tested positive for COVID on August 3. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths in Coos County.
A 92-year-old woman tested positive August 12 and died two days later at her home, while a 62-year-old man tested positive August 1 and died August 13 at Bay Area Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions in being confirmed in both cases.
The most recent deaths came as cases continue to rise in the county.
Over the weekend, 66 new cases were reported, bringing the active cases in Coos County to 424 with seven people in the hospital. On Tuesday, 74 new cases were reported, and hospitalizations rose to 10. Since the pandemic began, 2,840 COVID cases have been reported in the county and 192 people have been hospitalized.
Due to the rising cases, Coos Health & Wellness said there has been a strain on the healthcare system in the county.
The strain is not only at hospitals caring for patients, but also in the case investigators and contact tracers who work with Coos Health & Wellness. Due to the rapidly increasing cases, it will likely take two to three days for contact tracers to reach out to new patients who have the virus.
In a press release, Coos Health & Wellness said those who are confirmed to have the virus are urged to make a list of close contacts to share with contact tracers. If possible, COVID patients are asked to call people they have been in close contact with.
Anyone who has COVID symptoms is urged to quarantine themselves regardless of vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who has COVID are urged to quarantine until they can get tested.
The increase in cases is being felt across the region. Over the weekend, Curry County reported 136 new cases, one if its highest case counts since the pandemic began. Douglas County reported 350 new cases Monday. Douglas County also reported three deaths, including the death of a 27-year-old woman who tested positive August 6 and died August 14.
