The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating Shianne Alonzo (24) from Bandon. Shianne was last seen Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. walking away from her residence on Red Harvest Lane near Bandon.
Shianne does have some mental health considerations and is very depressed. Shianne was last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan work boots, and blue jeans. Shianne has purple hair, with part of her head shaved, and a tongue & nose piercing.
Shianne has several tattoos, including paw prints & Chinese lettering on her left arm and a crown & heart tattooed on her right arm. Shianne is from Bandon and is very familiar with the area. The family does not believe she has access to a car.
If you see Shianne or know her whereabouts, please contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 541-396-2106 or Deputy A. Burgo at aburgo@co.coos.or.us.
