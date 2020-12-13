The Coos Bay Police Department is warning residents to be watchful of a man who police believe may have attempted to pull some motorists over and also damaged a woman’s vehicle Tuesday.
In a press release, Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar said police were called to Banner Bank in downtown Coos Bay on Tuesday.
The caller reported while she was driving from North Bend to Coos Bay, a man driving a newer model Mitsubishi Outlander SUV drove erratically and almost caused the woman to crash several times.
When she got into Coos Bay, the woman pulled into Banner Bank to use the ATM. While she was out of her car, the man pulled his SUV — believed to be silver or gray with either no license plate or a license plate cover — into the parking lot. As the woman watched, the man got out of his car and used a knife to slash a tire on the woman’s car.
The man was described as a white male in his 30s, wearing a red AC/ DC shirt and a mask. After cutting the tire, he got back into his SUV and fled the scene.
Chapanar said Coos Bay police believe the man has been involved in other incidents throughout Coos County recently. Those include attempting to pull motorists over with fake emergency vehicle lights.
Chapanar urged all residents to be cautious. He said it is reasonable for a driver being stopped by police to drive to the nearest safe place if they believe the location where they are being stopped is unsafe. Chapanar said if a person is unable to safely stop immediately, they should turn on their emergency flashers to message officers while driving at the speed limit to a well-populated and well-lit location.
If anyone has information about the incident at the bank, they are urged to call Coos Bay police at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267- 6666.
