Pacific High School Class of 2020 Scholarships
Layne Converse — Ford Family Foundation Scholarship - $125,000 over 4 years; Seeley Memorial - $80,000 over 4 years; Oregon Stewardship Believe You Can Achieve Scholarship - $800; Oregon State Elks Association 1st Place Scholarship - $5,800 for the first year, renewable for $1,000 for the next 3 years; Indian Creek Hatchery Scholarship - $1,000; OSU Finley Academic Success Scholarship - $6,000 renewable for 4 years; OSU Engineering Academic Success Scholarship - $1,800.
Ben Garratt — Mitchell Family Memorial - $400; Dew Valley - $1,000.
Alley Guerin — Marsh Memorial - $300; Muncy Memorial - $500; Bill Magness Scholarship - $588; Port Orford Ambulance Scholarship- $500; Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship- $1,500; Langlois Lions Club Scholarship - $1,000; Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority Scholarship - $500; Varsity Scholarship - $250.
Madison Hall — Boice Family - $250; William Young - $250; We Care Scholarship - $500; John Wahl Memorial - $500; Swanson Scholarship - $500; Jerry & Bonnie Cox Scholarship - $684; Oregon Stewardship Believe You Can Achieve Scholarship - $800; SOU Laurels Academic Excellence Scholarship - $2,500 renewable for 4 years; Sea Breeze Scholarship in memory of Frank Cali - $500; Lois Miller Memorial Scholarship - $1,000; Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $4,000; Port Orford-Langlois Teacher Association Scholarship - $500; Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority Scholarship- $500; Sixes River Fire Protection District Scholarship - $100; Indian Creek Scholarship Curry County 4-H - $250; Marna Williams Scholarship Curry County 4-H - $200.
Zeke McKenzie-Hernandez — Baker Scholarship - $500; Rumsey Scholarship Curry County 4-H - $2,000.
McKenzie Martin — Zuppe Memorial Scholarship - $250; Degrignon Scholarship - $250; We Care Scholarship - $500; Bill Magness Scholarship - $588; Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,500.
Natalie Vincent — Seeley Memorial - $80,000 over 4 years; Rogue Credit Union - South Coast Scholarship - $1,500; Brookings Lodge - Elks Scholarship - $1,000; Coos Curry Electric Scholarship - $1,000; OSU Finley Academic Excellence Award - $3,000 renewable for 4 years; Bandon Chamber of Commerce-Cranberry Court Miss Congeniality - $250, Platform Service Award - $250; Port Orford Rotary Club Scholarship - $2,500; Dick Wold Family and Friends Scholarship - $500; Town & Country Scholarship Curry Co 4-H - $500
Atticus Wahl — Boice Family Scholarship - $250; Colson Scholarship - $250; Wm Young Scholarship - $250; Alice Jensen Memorial Scholarship - $250; John Wahl Memorial Scholarship - $500; Mckenzie Memorial Scholarship - $500; PHS Alumni Scholarship - $1,850; Port Orford Ambulance Scholarship - $500; Charlie & Wilma Jensen Memorial Scholarship - $1,096; Coos Curry Electric Luck of the Draw - $1,000; Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship Scholarship - $150; University of Oregon Pathway Scholarship - $13,475 per year renewable for 4 years
The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation was established as a scholarship organization in 1962, the year after the college started. Since then, thousands of students have attended the college with our scholarships.
Any student graduating with a total high school GPA of 3.75 or higher is eligible for a free 2-year tuition waiver worth nearly $9,000 to attend Southwestern.
At Pacific High School this year there are four graduates who earned a 3.75 GPA or higher over the past four years and potentially qualify for this waiver.
These students are:
1. Layne Converse
2. Madison Hall
3. Natalie Vincent
4. Atticus Wahl
Congratulations to our scholarship recipients.
Total scholarship award money awarded: $457,456
