Oregon’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic went over 600 when the Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths Tuesday.
“Today we surpassed 600 reported COVID-19 deaths, marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians. At OHA we note each COVID-19 related death with great sadness,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those we have lost.”
That followed two straight days when no new deaths had been reported.
In addition, OHA reported 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 37,780 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 600th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 601st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 12 at Adventis Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 602nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 9 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 603rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 11. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 604th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 18 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 605th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
“Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19,” Allen said. “Each of us has our own reasons why we take individual COVID-19 prevention steps like wearing a mask, keeping physically distant, and avoiding gatherings, but for most of us, we take these actions to protect our families, friends and neighbors. OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”
