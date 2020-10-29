PORTLAND — Oregon set another new high in daily confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Thursday when the Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new cases.
The previous high was 550 last Friday, the only other time the daily count has been over 500. The new cases bring the state’s total to 43,793 since the pandemic began.
New cases were reported in 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including two in Coos County and four in Douglas County.
In addition, two new deaths were reported, leaving the state death toll at 673 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
OHA reported that preliminary data show the increase in cases reflects widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.
It is also a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant in practicing the protective measures to slow the spread of the illness. OHA published face covering guidance last week that requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household.
OHA has also asked Oregonians to change their Halloween plans. This means avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume parties with people outside their own households.
The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (25), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (54), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (17), Linn (18), Malheur (7), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Washington (107) and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 672nd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 673rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 27 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
