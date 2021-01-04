Another Coos County resident was included in a list of six new deaths statewide reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday.
In addition, 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, leaving the state with a total case total of 118,456 and a death toll of 1,506 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (45), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Jackson (40), Jefferson (6), Josephine (16), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Marion (79), Morrow (4), Multnomah (95), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (141) Yamhill (22).
Oregon's 1,501st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,502nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec.18 and died on Dec.18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,503rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 22 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,504th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,505th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,506th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
