PORTLAND —The Oregon Health Authority reported another 771 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The new cases brought the state’s total since the pandemic began to 51,909 and included eight in Coos County and 18 in Douglas County. There was one new case in Curry County.
The state also reported three new deaths, raising the total to 737.
The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).
Oregon’s 735th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9, at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 736th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 737th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
