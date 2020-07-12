Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,170.

In addition, COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, according to the OHA.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

12

0

635

Benton

114

6

6,718

Clackamas

987

27

27,639

Clatsop

55

0

2,764

Columbia

48

0

3,274

Coos

53

0

3,032

Crook

18

1

1,200

Curry

9

0

789

Deschutes

268

0

12,596

Douglas

64

0

5,836

Gilliam

1

0

119

Grant

1

0

406

Harney

2

0

453

Hood River

105

0

2,710

Jackson

179

0

14,040

Jefferson

168

0

2,311

Josephine

57

1

4,979

Klamath

137

1

5,568

Lake

24

0

322

Lane

305

3

28,126

Lincoln

361

5

5,111

Linn

181

10

7,900

Malheur

373

2

2,140

Marion

1,859

53

20,404

Morrow

145

1

670

Multnomah

2,888

72

62,752

Polk

177

12

3,300

Sherman

5

0

188

Tillamook

16

0

1,569

Umatilla

1,013

7

5,253

Union

369

2

1,834

Wallowa

14

0

493

Wasco

117

1

2,518

Washington

1,847

21

39,550

Wheeler

0

0

124

Yamhill

198

9

6,679

Total

12,170

234

284,002

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

