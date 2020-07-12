PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 12,170.
In addition, COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, according to the OHA.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
12
0
635
Benton
114
6
6,718
Clackamas
987
27
27,639
Clatsop
55
0
2,764
Columbia
48
0
3,274
Coos
53
0
3,032
Crook
18
1
1,200
Curry
9
0
789
Deschutes
268
0
12,596
Douglas
64
0
5,836
Gilliam
1
0
119
Grant
1
0
406
Harney
2
0
453
Hood River
105
0
2,710
Jackson
179
0
14,040
Jefferson
168
0
2,311
Josephine
57
1
4,979
Klamath
137
1
5,568
Lake
24
0
322
Lane
305
3
28,126
Lincoln
361
5
5,111
Linn
181
10
7,900
Malheur
373
2
2,140
Marion
1,859
53
20,404
Morrow
145
1
670
Multnomah
2,888
72
62,752
Polk
177
12
3,300
Sherman
5
0
188
Tillamook
16
0
1,569
Umatilla
1,013
7
5,253
Union
369
2
1,834
Wallowa
14
0
493
Wasco
117
1
2,518
Washington
1,847
21
39,550
Wheeler
0
0
124
Yamhill
198
9
6,679
Total
12,170
234
284,002
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In