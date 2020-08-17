PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported also reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 23,451.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4).
Coos County
In Coos County, there have been 71 confirmed cases (postive lab result), and 22 presumptive cases for a total of 93 COVID-19 cases, including four previous hospitalizations (none at this time) and no deaths. There have been 22 cases in the previous 28 days and 5,039 individuals have been tested.
Weekly Testing Report
OHA released its Weekly Testing Report on Monday, which showed that as of Aug. 15, Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 4.5 percent of tests performed. This is considerably lower than the national average of 9 percent. Of the 25,678 tests performed and reported the week of Aug. 9–15, 1,388 (5.4 percent) were positive. The total for that week is likely to rise as test results continue to be reported to OHA. It is reassuring that test positivity is relatively stable, which suggests that the number of people newly infected with COVID-19 each week is no longer increasing rapidly
OHA to report on PPE supply in hospitals
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, OHA will begin reporting on supplies and inventory of personal protective equipment in hospitals and medical facilities across Oregon.
The information will be published as part of the hospital capacity report issued every week. Gathering and reporting this information will ensure there is sufficient supply of this critically important equipment.
Examples of PPE include:
- Respirators
- Surgical masks, gloves gowns
- Face shields
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
