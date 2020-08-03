Coronavirus

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon from Friday to Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. 

Oregon Health Authority also reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 19,097.

On Saturday, OHA reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.

On Friday, OHA reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).

The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (22), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (17), Lincoln (6), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (44), Morrow (20), Multnomah (77), Polk (6), Sherman (1), Umatilla (40), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (45), and Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 317th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28, in her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 318th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 319th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 320th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 321st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 322nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 323rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 324th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 325th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

OHA issues report on pediatric COVID-19 data

Today, OHA issued a special report analyzing pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 – 10.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18. The report noted that while pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19.

Only 1.5 percent pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. That is compared to 9.7 percent of adult COVID-19 patients. 

Cases, deaths by county 

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases 1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

30

0

967

Benton

155

6

8,241

Clackamas

1,401

36

38,215

Clatsop

80

0

3,503

Columbia

78

0

4,311

Coos

84

0

3,930

Crook

43

1

1,702

Curry

14

0

1,015

Deschutes

537

8

17,807

Douglas

132

1

7,830

Gilliam

4

0

157

Grant

2

0

508

Harney

8

0

552

Hood River

169

0

3,581

Jackson

385

1

18,767

Jefferson

310

3

3,110

Josephine

105

1

6,658

Klamath

194

1

6,963

Lake

32

0

484

Lane

518

3

40,792

Lincoln

391

9

6,664

Linn

248

10

10,547

Malheur

673

10

3,139

Marion

2,667

67

29,510

Morrow

304

1

1,098

Multnomah

4,450

92

86,841

Polk

288

12

4,825

Sherman

14

0

243

Tillamook

28

0

2,007

Umatilla

1,996

24

8,897

Union

388

2

2,412

Wallowa

19

1

665

Wasco

161

3

3,268

Washington

2,830

23

55,952

Wheeler

0

0

137

Yamhill

359

11

9,262

Total

19,097

326

394,560

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

