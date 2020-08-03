PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon from Friday to Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 19,097.
On Saturday, OHA reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.
On Friday, OHA reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (48), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (20), Wasco (3), Washington (47), and Yamhill (9).
The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).
The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (22), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (17), Lincoln (6), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (44), Morrow (20), Multnomah (77), Polk (6), Sherman (1), Umatilla (40), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (45), and Yamhill (18).
Oregon’s 317th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28, in her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 318th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 319th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 320th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 321st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 322nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 323rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 324th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 325th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
OHA issues report on pediatric COVID-19 data
Today, OHA issued a special report analyzing pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 – 10.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18. The report noted that while pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19.
Only 1.5 percent pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. That is compared to 9.7 percent of adult COVID-19 patients.
Cases, deaths by county
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases 1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
30
0
967
Benton
155
6
8,241
Clackamas
1,401
36
38,215
Clatsop
80
0
3,503
Columbia
78
0
4,311
Coos
84
0
3,930
Crook
43
1
1,702
Curry
14
0
1,015
Deschutes
537
8
17,807
Douglas
132
1
7,830
Gilliam
4
0
157
Grant
2
0
508
Harney
8
0
552
Hood River
169
0
3,581
Jackson
385
1
18,767
Jefferson
310
3
3,110
Josephine
105
1
6,658
Klamath
194
1
6,963
Lake
32
0
484
Lane
518
3
40,792
Lincoln
391
9
6,664
Linn
248
10
10,547
Malheur
673
10
3,139
Marion
2,667
67
29,510
Morrow
304
1
1,098
Multnomah
4,450
92
86,841
Polk
288
12
4,825
Sherman
14
0
243
Tillamook
28
0
2,007
Umatilla
1,996
24
8,897
Union
388
2
2,412
Wallowa
19
1
665
Wasco
161
3
3,268
Washington
2,830
23
55,952
Wheeler
0
0
137
Yamhill
359
11
9,262
Total
19,097
326
394,560
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
