The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, raising the state’s total to 1,613 since the start of the pandemic.
In addition, the state reported 939 new confirmed and presumptive cases, leaving the state’s total at 126,607 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (13), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (1), Deschutes (38), Douglas (16), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (5), Josephine (38), Lane (61), Lincoln (8), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (110), Morrow (8), Multnomah (16), Polk (40), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (63), Union (5), Wasco (7), Washington (314) and Yamhill (18)
Note: Oregon’s 1,200th and 1,237th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 respectively, are the same person. Oregon’s 1,186th and 1,031st deaths, reported on Dec. 15 and Dec. 6 respectively, also are the same person.
The numbers have been adjusted accordingly.
Oregon’s 1,604th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,605th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 9 at Oregon Health & Science University. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,606th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,607th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,608th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,609th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,610th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,611th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 8 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,612th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,613th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
