The South Coast had another day with few new reported cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority.
Only 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported statewide and another lower day is likely Tuesday given Monday being a federal holiday.
Among the new cases, only one was in Coos County and Curry County had zero new cases. Douglas County had 11 new cases and the state’s total since the state of the pandemic was 133,851 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported just three new deaths linked to COVID-19 after one Sunday, leaving the total at 1,803.
Oregon’s 1801st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1802nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1803rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In