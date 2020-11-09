Oregon has 725 new cases, the fourth day in a row with more than 700 confirmed and presumptive cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
In addition, four more people have died in the state, leaving the state’s death toll at 734.
The new cases, including six in Coos County, left the state’s total at 51,555 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, OHA reported.
The cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18).
Oregon’s 731st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 732nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 733rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 8, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 734th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 8, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
