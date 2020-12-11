Oregon went over the 90,000-mark in coroanavirus cases when the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,610 new confirmed and presumptive cases Friday.
The state also had 16 new deaths from the COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,138. As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, the state had 91,421 cases.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon remained the same at 576. In addition, there was one more patient in intensive care.
The new cases were in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (34), Clackamas (185), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deschutes (108), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (21), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (36), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (85), Lincoln (11), Linn (63), Malheur (23), Marion (175), Morrow (14), Multnomah (289), Polk (25), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (38), Union (10), Wasco (17), Washington (198), Yamhill (52).
NOTE: Oregon’s 1,001st and 1040th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error.
Oregon’s 1,123rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He has underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,124th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He has underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,125th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She has underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,126th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He has underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,127th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 29 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He has underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,128th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman in Jackson County who became symptomatic on Dec. 3, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,129th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He has underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,130th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 9 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,131st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,132nd COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,133rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,134th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 9 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,135th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,136th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,137th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,138th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
