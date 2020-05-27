CURRY COUNTY — On May 26, the Curry County Public Health Department was officially notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of active cases at two, with five recovered cases and zero hospitalizations and zero deaths in Curry County, according to Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié R. Ward.
This most recent case was identified by Curry County Public Health as well as Del Norte County Public via contact tracing and investigation. All investigation and contact tracing has been completed. Individuals who may have had contact associated with the case have been notified and are self-isolating and being monitored by County Public Health, Ward wrote in a press release.
"The Public Health Department will continue to update the public as cases are identified and confirmed," Ward wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In