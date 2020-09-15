BANDON — The North Bank Road fire at mile marker 8 is still holding. The fire is 70% contained, according to an update from the Coos Forest Protective Association on Tuesday morning.
The windy conditions Monday afternoon have not caused any further issues. Firefighters are still working on containment lines and fire line hazards. The fire remains at 350 acres.
North Bank Lane remains closed. CFPA officials will be looking today at whether they can reopen the road.
"We will have a flight over the fire today to check the condition of the fire from above," said a CFPA spokesperson.
Weather is shifting to warm, gusty and breezy. However, the firefighters are confident they will not have a problem with reaching containment of this fire, according to CFPA.
"The containment is at 70% which is good news," said CFPA. "We are more than halfway to complete containment. Our hope is to bring more good news later. Thank you for all you are doing for our firefighters out there especially for your support."
