BANDON — The North Bank Road fire at mile marker 8 is 100% contained, according to the Coos Forest Protective Association.
Mop-up is in progress. The firefighters on scene are locating and putting out hot spots as well as locating and removing hazards, CFPA reported.
North Bank Lane has been reopened from Highway 42 to Beaver Hill.
"Thank you to all of you for your continued patience," a CFPA spokesperson wrote on the CFPA Facebook page.
The North Bank Road fire erupted Tuesday, Sept. 8, during an unusual weather event involving high east winds, extreme heat and low humidity that let to devastating fires throughout the state. The North Bank Road fire burned a total of 350 acres, threatened homes in the area and caused some mandatory and self-evacuations. One structure — a woodworking and art studio — burned to the ground. No other structures burned and no injuries were reported from the fire.
