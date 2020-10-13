Coronavirus

For the second straight day, Oregon had no new reported deaths from COVID-19, leaving the state death toll at 599 since the pandemic began, Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

In addition, 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases statewide were reported Sunday, bringing the state total to 37,467.

New cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (31), Linn (7), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (5), Washington (40), and Yamhill (19).

