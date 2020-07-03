GOLD BEACH — Curry County Public Health has received notification from Curry General Hospital of three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Two of the confirmed positive cases are non-residents traveling from outside the area, both individuals are from the same household and the cases have been referred back to their state of residence, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié R. Ward.
A third unrelated case is a Curry County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and investigation is being performed and all three are self-isolating and monitoring symptoms.
"It is imperative that we all follow the OHA, CDC and Governor’s guidelines about social distancing, protecting yourselves and staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward said.
"Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information we can in order to keep our citizens safe," Ward added.
This brings the Curry County COVID-19 positive cases to eight, with five of those recovered. The two non-resident cases are counted in their respective counties. In Curry County, there have been 722 negative tests of the 730 total people tested of the county's 23,000 residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In