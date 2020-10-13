Coronavirus

Oregon had more than 400 new cases of coronavirus three straight days before the number dropped back to 337 on Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

Meanwhile, the state’s death toll from the pandemic remained at 599 after no new deaths were reported Sunday.

After having a new daily high of 484 confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, the state reported 425 new cases Friday and 409 on Saturday.

Coos County reported four new cases Friday and two on Sunday, and notably none on Saturday.

Curry County had two new cases Friday, three Saturday and 11 Sunday, the latter all from a single outbreak at a long-term care facility in Harbor.

Douglas County had seven new cases Friday, three Saturday and four on Sunday.

In addition, three new deaths were reported Friday and two Saturday.

Updated case totals for all Oregon counties are included in the chart.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths

Negative tests

Baker

111

2

1,976

Benton

382

6

15,503

Clackamas

2,742

64

65,906

Clatsop

229

0

6,178

Columbia

230

1

7,742

Coos

196

0

7,794

Crook

70

1

2,797

Curry

49

0

2,024

Deschutes

990

13

33,834

Douglas

287

4

13,949

Gilliam

10

0

327

Grant

10

0

964

Harney

13

0

870

Hood River

267

0

5,383

Jackson

1,364

6

36,832

Jefferson

588

8

5,214

Josephine

243

2

13,013

Klamath

385

3

10,976

Lake

34

0

970

Lane

1,801

21

70,542

Lincoln

496

13

9,215

Linn

671

14

18,330

Malheur

1,775

33

5,752

Marion

5,205

101

53,475

Morrow

532

6

1,902

Multnomah

7,994

146

154,071

Polk

586

15

10,247

Sherman

18

0

358

Tillamook

65

0

3,293

Umatilla

3,170

42

14,040

Union

451

2

4,692

Wallowa

36

1

1,068

Wasco

322

14

5,450

Washington

5,066

67

100,519

Wheeler

1

0

173

Yamhill

873

14

18,592

Total

37,262

599

703,971

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

