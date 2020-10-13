Oregon had more than 400 new cases of coronavirus three straight days before the number dropped back to 337 on Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Meanwhile, the state’s death toll from the pandemic remained at 599 after no new deaths were reported Sunday.
After having a new daily high of 484 confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, the state reported 425 new cases Friday and 409 on Saturday.
Coos County reported four new cases Friday and two on Sunday, and notably none on Saturday.
Curry County had two new cases Friday, three Saturday and 11 Sunday, the latter all from a single outbreak at a long-term care facility in Harbor.
Douglas County had seven new cases Friday, three Saturday and four on Sunday.
In addition, three new deaths were reported Friday and two Saturday.
Updated case totals for all Oregon counties are included in the chart.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths
Negative tests
Baker
111
2
1,976
Benton
382
6
15,503
Clackamas
2,742
64
65,906
Clatsop
229
0
6,178
Columbia
230
1
7,742
Coos
196
0
7,794
Crook
70
1
2,797
Curry
49
0
2,024
Deschutes
990
13
33,834
Douglas
287
4
13,949
Gilliam
10
0
327
Grant
10
0
964
Harney
13
0
870
Hood River
267
0
5,383
Jackson
1,364
6
36,832
Jefferson
588
8
5,214
Josephine
243
2
13,013
Klamath
385
3
10,976
Lake
34
0
970
Lane
1,801
21
70,542
Lincoln
496
13
9,215
Linn
671
14
18,330
Malheur
1,775
33
5,752
Marion
5,205
101
53,475
Morrow
532
6
1,902
Multnomah
7,994
146
154,071
Polk
586
15
10,247
Sherman
18
0
358
Tillamook
65
0
3,293
Umatilla
3,170
42
14,040
Union
451
2
4,692
Wallowa
36
1
1,068
Wasco
322
14
5,450
Washington
5,066
67
100,519
Wheeler
1
0
173
Yamhill
873
14
18,592
Total
37,262
599
703,971
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
