CURRY COUNTY — In the afternoon of July 21, Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital of one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total active cases to four, and recovered cases to seven, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
The new case is the spouse of a confirmed case that was reported on Saturday, July 18, Ward stated. Both individuals have been home self–isolating and have been instructed to continue to self-isolate and monitor symptoms.
Curry County Public Health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to this case.
"As a reminder it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the COVID-19 information.
