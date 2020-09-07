CURRY COUNTY — Notification came from Curry General Hospital at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 of a confirmed case of COVID-19. The case has been verified and confirmed by the Curry County public health officer through lab results, according to Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Public health has made contact with the individual, who is a Curry County resident and is at home self-isolating, monitoring symptoms. Curry County Public Health is currently investigating the case to identify any possible contacts and exposures relevant to the case. Public health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
As of Sept. 5, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 23, with 19 recovered cases, four active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward said.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
