Holy Trinity honors Cranberry Queen Elli Schulz

A cherished Schulz family memory with radiant smiles. From left, Elli Schulz's brother Alexander Schulz, Holy Trinity priest Father Anthony Ahamefule, 2020 Cranberry Queen Elli Schulz, with parents Jennifer and Michael Schulz.

 Contributed photo by Lisa Turner

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

BANDON — Praise, congratulations and acclamations of loving approval for Bandon’s 2020 Cranberry Queen Elli Schulz were voiced during Mass on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Schulz's godfather, Mike Hennick, Sr., escorted her to the altar where Father Anthony Ahamefule, administrator, awaited. Hennick spoke about Queen Elli.

“She’s my goddaughter. I taught her First Communion class. Elli is an active member of our youth group. She is a conscientious student and has worked very hard to

become an accomplished dancer. Elli is a role model for children and youth.”

Hennick proudly concluded, “I have the distinction of being 2019 Cranberry Queen Queen Allison Hennick’s grandfather and the 2020 Cranberry Queen Elli Schulz’s

godfather.”

Father Anthony Ahamefule presented Elli with a bouquet of a dozen red roses gifted by the Holy Trinity Cathloic Church parish.

0
0
0
0
0

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments