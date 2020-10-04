BANDON — Praise, congratulations and acclamations of loving approval for Bandon’s 2020 Cranberry Queen Elli Schulz were voiced during Mass on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Schulz's godfather, Mike Hennick, Sr., escorted her to the altar where Father Anthony Ahamefule, administrator, awaited. Hennick spoke about Queen Elli.
“She’s my goddaughter. I taught her First Communion class. Elli is an active member of our youth group. She is a conscientious student and has worked very hard to
become an accomplished dancer. Elli is a role model for children and youth.”
Hennick proudly concluded, “I have the distinction of being 2019 Cranberry Queen Queen Allison Hennick’s grandfather and the 2020 Cranberry Queen Elli Schulz’s
godfather.”
Father Anthony Ahamefule presented Elli with a bouquet of a dozen red roses gifted by the Holy Trinity Cathloic Church parish.
