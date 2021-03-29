Tax Preparation Assistance
It’s tax season. Seniors looking for tax preparation assistance can expect some changes to AARP Tax-Aide this year, according to Janis Halstead, AARP Tax-Aide volunteer.
Senior centers throughout Oregon are presently closed as a health precaution during the pandemic. That means in-person tax appointments, usually offered at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, are not an option in 2021. To learn about alternate options for tax assistance, seniors are invited to call the senior center and leave a message.
The Senior Activity Center phone number is 541-347-4131. Callers are greeted by Janis’ voice, asking them to speak slowly and clearly when leaving a message. And, callers should leave their full 10-digit telephone number, including area code.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation assistance, especially for those 50 and older and taxpayers with moderate to low income.
Programs and Services
While social activities are on hold, other community programs and services are ongoing in and around the senior center and Bandon Community Center. Senior center board members encourage residents to take advantage of services such as senior meals, public transit and assistance with home medical equipment.
Bandon’s senior and community meals program offers hot lunches on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Visit the Programs page for details and contact information.
Those looking for public transportation should call the Dial-a-Ride dispatch number to schedule a ride, 541-267-7111. Rates and schedules are available at CoosTransit.org.
The medical equipment loan program at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bandon is open by appointment. Learn more about the medical loan closet online, StJohnsBandon.org, or call St. John’s at 541-347-2152.
